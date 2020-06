Amenities

This beautifully furnished unit is located on the south end of the island and is biking distance to the beach, local shops, and restaurants. Incredibly spacious throughout with an open kitchen overlooking the living and dining room areas, and a patio located off the kitchen overlooking the fountain in the lagoon. The master bathroom includes a jacuzzi tub and stand-in shower. Gated Community with a Pool. Pet Friendly. Includes all utilities with a $150 cap on the electric. Easy to show!