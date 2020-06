405 Hunt Club Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN: 7/13/2020 LIVE IN THE OUTDOORS IN THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON A LARGE LOT IN HUNTER'S POINT. THE BACKYARD FEATURES A LARGE DECK OVERLOOKING A CREEK WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO SIT AND RELAX. STEP INSIDE TO GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE FOYER AND LIVING ROOM THAT INCLUDES A VAULTED CEILING. THE KITCHEN FEATURES A PANTRY AND AN EAT-IN DINING AREA. THE SPACIOUS MASTER FEATURES A DUAL VANITY, JETTED TUB, & SIZEABLE WALK-IN CLOSET. THE INDOOR LAUNDRY MUD ROOM LEADS TO THE GARAGE WITH STORAGE AREA. THIS HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN SUGARMILL PLANTATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO INTERSTATE 95, KINGS BAY NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, & DINING.