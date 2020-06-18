405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located in gated community of Cumberland Harbour with all it's amenities. Breath taking views of Cumberland and Amelia Island from the 2nd story porch! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 story home offers Southern living at it finest. Master offers double vanity, tiled shower, soaking tub and walk-in closet. Kitchen complete with granite counters and stainless appliances. Living room with fireplace. Located within easy access to Historic downtown St Marys and Kings Bay Naval Base, but when you're home you'll feel like you're on vacation.