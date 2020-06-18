All apartments in St. Marys
405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd
405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd

405 Cumberland Harbour Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

405 Cumberland Harbour Boulevard, St. Marys, GA 31558

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located in gated community of Cumberland Harbour with all it's amenities. Breath taking views of Cumberland and Amelia Island from the 2nd story porch! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 story home offers Southern living at it finest. Master offers double vanity, tiled shower, soaking tub and walk-in closet. Kitchen complete with granite counters and stainless appliances. Living room with fireplace. Located within easy access to Historic downtown St Marys and Kings Bay Naval Base, but when you're home you'll feel like you're on vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd have any available units?
405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Marys, GA.
What amenities does 405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd have?
Some of 405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Marys.
Does 405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd does offer parking.
Does 405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd has a pool.
Does 405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd have accessible units?
No, 405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
