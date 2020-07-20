All apartments in Snellville
3137 Park Lane
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:08 PM

3137 Park Lane

3137 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3137 Park Lane, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 Park Lane have any available units?
3137 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
Is 3137 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3137 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3137 Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3137 Park Lane offer parking?
No, 3137 Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3137 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3137 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 3137 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3137 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 3137 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3137 Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3137 Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3137 Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
