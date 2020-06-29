All apartments in Snellville
3062 Meadowsweet Trail

3062 Meadowsweet Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3062 Meadowsweet Trail, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This is the home you and your family want to celebrate the holidays in. Beautiful two level home in Gwinnett county (the second largest county in Georgia.) Hardwood floors on main floor AND second floor. The home is made for entertaining with your large, attached formal living and dining rooms leading into you open kitchen and family rooms. The adjoining sun room, featuring skylights, looks out over your large fenced in back yard (just waiting for the family pet, and children, to run around. Walk upstairs to enjoy your large, en suite, Master Bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3062 Meadowsweet Trail have any available units?
3062 Meadowsweet Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 3062 Meadowsweet Trail have?
Some of 3062 Meadowsweet Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3062 Meadowsweet Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3062 Meadowsweet Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3062 Meadowsweet Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3062 Meadowsweet Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3062 Meadowsweet Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3062 Meadowsweet Trail offers parking.
Does 3062 Meadowsweet Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3062 Meadowsweet Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3062 Meadowsweet Trail have a pool?
No, 3062 Meadowsweet Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3062 Meadowsweet Trail have accessible units?
No, 3062 Meadowsweet Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3062 Meadowsweet Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3062 Meadowsweet Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3062 Meadowsweet Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3062 Meadowsweet Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
