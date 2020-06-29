3062 Meadowsweet Trail

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

This is the home you and your family want to celebrate the holidays in. Beautiful two level home in Gwinnett county (the second largest county in Georgia.) Hardwood floors on main floor AND second floor. The home is made for entertaining with your large, attached formal living and dining rooms leading into you open kitchen and family rooms. The adjoining sun room, featuring skylights, looks out over your large fenced in back yard (just waiting for the family pet, and children, to run around. Walk upstairs to enjoy your large, en suite, Master Bedroom.