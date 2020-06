Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Charming ranch style home on quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood street. Three bedrooms and two baths with a spacious family room and Breakfast area. New paint and laminate flooring throughout. New HVAC. Private fenced in backyard on a beautiful wooded lot. This home offers a covered rocking chair front porch and one car carport. This home will not last long!