2730 Kingstream Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 AM
2730 Kingstream Way
2730 Kingstream Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2730 Kingstream Drive, Snellville, GA 30039
Beautiful home for rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2730 Kingstream Way have any available units?
2730 Kingstream Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Snellville, GA
.
Is 2730 Kingstream Way currently offering any rent specials?
2730 Kingstream Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 Kingstream Way pet-friendly?
No, 2730 Kingstream Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Snellville
.
Does 2730 Kingstream Way offer parking?
No, 2730 Kingstream Way does not offer parking.
Does 2730 Kingstream Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 Kingstream Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 Kingstream Way have a pool?
No, 2730 Kingstream Way does not have a pool.
Does 2730 Kingstream Way have accessible units?
No, 2730 Kingstream Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 Kingstream Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 Kingstream Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2730 Kingstream Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2730 Kingstream Way does not have units with air conditioning.
