2336 Wisteria Drive

Amenities

parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking

COMMERCIAL/BUSINESS OFFICE SPACE *Well-kept office complex across the street from the Snellville police station *End Unit with Tons of Windows *Private Entrance *Waiting Room & Receptionist Area *3 Offices, 1 Equipped for Xray Equip. *Wide Hallway for Centrally Located Multi-Purpose Media Equip *Kitchenette *Restroom *Huge Common Area Room - can be divided into add'l office space *Storage in the Unfinished Upper Level *Convenient to US 78, Scenic Hwy 124, Sugarloaf * Ronald Regan Pkwy *Assoc Fee, Water & Garbage Pick-up Included in Monthly Rent