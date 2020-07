Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Welcome home! Brand new construction, never lived in! Be the first to live in this amazing town home. Home comes with Refrigerator, washer & dryer.. Home features a large living room that overlooks the modern kitchen with stainless appliances, long kitchen island and granite counter tops . The huge owner's suite with trey ceiling is a must to see! Wood floor all through the main. 2- garage with garage opener and a long driveway.