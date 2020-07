Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning home is exactly what you are looking for. Large eat in kitchen stainless appliances, formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors, cozy family room with built in cabinets surrounding the fireplace, master suite with new custom shower and dual sinks, new tub and tile in hall bath, secondary bedrooms have hardwood floors, newer windows in entire house, the list goes on.... Just Renovated, New Roof!