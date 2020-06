Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Brookwood Schools ,Two story family room with wet bar hardwood floors throughout the house . Oversize master with large walk in closet and big bay window and big bath. Kitchen has new appliances and counter top has been ordered. Bedroom on main level with full bath, large basement with garage door. Convenient to 124 and Ronald Reagan Pkwy and 78 also all shopping.