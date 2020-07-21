1509 Benham

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Formal Model Home, Never live in like New with one of the best, large floor plan open and bright, Inviting foyer and stair case, Beautiful finished with a lots of upgrades. Hardwood Floor through out the main floor with surrounding system around the house. Over side master bedroom with sitting room, cover porch and level back yard, Easy access to Scenic Hwy, Hospital, Shopping Center, Movie Theater, Restaurants and located on one of the best school district in Gwinnett County , Brookwood elementary and Brookwood High School, Crew middle and may more...