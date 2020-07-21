All apartments in Snellville
Find more places like 1509 Benham.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snellville, GA
/
1509 Benham
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

1509 Benham

1509 Benham Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Snellville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1509 Benham Dr, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Formal Model Home, Never live in like New with one of the best, large floor plan open and bright, Inviting foyer and stair case, Beautiful finished with a lots of upgrades. Hardwood Floor through out the main floor with surrounding system around the house. Over side master bedroom with sitting room, cover porch and level back yard, Easy access to Scenic Hwy, Hospital, Shopping Center, Movie Theater, Restaurants and located on one of the best school district in Gwinnett County , Brookwood elementary and Brookwood High School, Crew middle and may more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Benham have any available units?
1509 Benham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 1509 Benham have?
Some of 1509 Benham's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Benham currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Benham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Benham pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Benham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 1509 Benham offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Benham offers parking.
Does 1509 Benham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Benham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Benham have a pool?
Yes, 1509 Benham has a pool.
Does 1509 Benham have accessible units?
No, 1509 Benham does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Benham have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Benham does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Benham have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Benham does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Snellville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSnellville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Snellville 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSnellville Accessible Apartments
Snellville Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University