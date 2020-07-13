AL
35 Apartments under $900 for rent in Smyrna, GA

$
47 Units Available
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1073 sqft
Gated community with spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, carpeting. Cable ready. Conveniently located near Fiesta Mall, medical facilities, shopping, dining and nearby major attractions. Pools and playgrounds. Pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Smyrna
$
9 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$898
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.

1 Unit Available
Georgian Village Apartments
1731 Sams Street, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
900 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires May 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianvillageapartments.
Results within 5 miles of Smyrna
20 Units Available
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$905
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$789
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1238 sqft
Spacious apartments with clever storage for all your stuff. Close to I-75. Community includes clubhouse, on-site laundry, playground and pool. Pet-friendly apartments with fireplace and well-appointed kitchens.
22 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$772
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.
$
17 Units Available
Scotts Crossing
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
680 sqft
Westside Crossing is located on Perry Boulevard less than five miles from the Midtown Financial District and the Georgia Institute of Technology campus. This 112- unit apartment community is made up of 10 two-story buildings.
2 Units Available
Monroe Heights
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$865
1100 sqft
Located on the Westside of Atlanta, this area is bustling with new developments! Our property, Westside Townhomes sits in a very convenient location. With a MARTA bus stops on-site and the Hamilton E Holmes Station approximately 3.
7 Units Available
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1288 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
12 Units Available
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1365 sqft
The Perfect Place To Call Home You will find TEN35 Gateway Apartments is the perfect place to live! Our community is located in the heart of Marietta, Georgia.

1 Unit Available
5907 Lone Oak Drive
5907 Lone Oak Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
5907 Lone Oak Drive - 5907 Available 10/01/20 Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Mableton - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that has been recently updated including hardwood floors, cabinets, countertops, and newer appliances; Stove,

1 Unit Available
1947 Padgett Drive
1947 Padgett Drive, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1947 Padgett Drive - 1947 Available 09/01/20 Reduced Price on This 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Austell! - This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located right off of Austell Rd. Management provides lawn maintenance.

1 Unit Available
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook, Mableton, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
2500 sqft
Roommate Wanted... In search of a roommate for one of the bedrooms. Common areas will be shared and are furnished. Bathroom for this room is shared. This is a spacious 4BR house in a great neighborhood and community.

1 Unit Available
Balfour Forest Apartments
1601 Massachusetts Street Southwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
700 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourforestapartments.com Now leasing ultra spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from The Battery and Truist Park.

1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks
Twelve Oaks Apartments
1351 Austell Rd SE, Fair Oaks, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.twelveoaksapartments.com. Now leasing newly renovated 2bed/1bath apartment minutes from The Battery.

1 Unit Available
5510 Lakeview Dr
5510 Lakeview Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
2br/2ba home at end of very quiet street Appliances include stove & frig VIEWING: Video viewing only until 30 days of available date. $300 prepaid cleaning & $100 prepaid Steam cleaning

1 Unit Available
1580 Oakpointe Drive, Unit E
1580 Oakpointe Dr SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
One Bed room one bath 800 Square feet Apartment in a quit cul-De-Suck Street.

1 Unit Available
1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H
1600 Oakpoint Drive Southwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
One Bedroom and one Bath, 800 Sq. Foot Apartment. Nice and quiet neighborhood. Cul-de-Sac.

1 Unit Available
Harland Terrace
2950 Martin Luther King Jr Dr - 5-E
2950 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2950 Martin Luther King Jr Dr - 5-E in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
6993 Oakhill Circle
6993 Oakhill Circle, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-Maintained 2 Bedroom & 1.5 Bath Condo, Open Concept Kitchen & Living Room, Kitchen Offers White Cabinets & Large Breakfast Bar, Hardwood & Tile Flooring, Full Basement w/ Full Bathroom & Optional 2nd Bedroom, Private Fenced Backyard
Results within 10 miles of Smyrna
$
48 Units Available
Midtown
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$849
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
794 sqft
This newly renovated, high-rise community is only moments from Interstate 75/85, the Fox Theatre and countless shopping and dining options. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, media room and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets.
8 Units Available
Southwest Atlanta
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1175 sqft
The Life Properties is taking precautionary measures towards Covid-19. Currently, all offices are closed to the public, but still available by email and phone. We are also offering virtual and self-guided tours at all communities.
20 Units Available
Brookwood Hills
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
988 sqft
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Property includes a business center, clubhouse and gym. Easy access to I-85 and I-75 for a convenient commute. By Lakewood Amphitheatre.
$
139 Units Available
Campbellton Road
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1300 sqft
Vesta Adams Park offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet-friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Adams Park feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Contact for Availability
West End
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,155
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
924 sqft
A decidedly higher level of residential living is coming to Historic West End – right in the heart of Atlanta University Center. Sleek, modern architecture that blends seamlessly with the surrounding structures and streetscape.
Rent Report
Smyrna

July 2020 Smyrna Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Smyrna Rent Report. Smyrna rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Smyrna rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Smyrna rents declined moderately over the past month

Smyrna rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Smyrna stand at $1,138 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,315 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Smyrna's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Smyrna over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents increased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Smyrna rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Smyrna, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Smyrna is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Smyrna's median two-bedroom rent of $1,315 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Smyrna fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Smyrna than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Smyrna.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

