Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:56 AM

Decatur Crossing

100 Grayson Pl · (678) 918-4825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA 30030
Scottdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5004 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 911 sqft

Unit 5103 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 911 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4311 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,412

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Unit 4208 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,462

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Unit 3303 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,462

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3112 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Unit 3301 · Avail. now

$1,874

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Decatur Crossing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car wash area
clubhouse
fire pit
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Welcome Home to these Decatur Apartments

Decatur Crossing, GA apartments

Welcome home to Decatur Crossing, the next and last place you will want to call home. These phenomenal Decatur apartments bring luxury to your fingertips. You will wonder why you waited so long to call these apartments in Decatur, GA home. Whether you are looking for a cozy one-bedroom paradise, two-bedroom oasis, or three-bedroom castle, you will find the right fit at Decatur Crossing.

Once you enter this amazing community, you will know you have found your next home. The GA apartments offer something for every person, whether it be tranquility or amenities that fulfill most of your needs. From the moment you move into your apartment home, you will feel at home and at ease. From the tranquil pathways surrounding the community grounds to the convenient location to some of the most sought-after schools in the Decatur, GA region, Decatur Crossing leaves no stone unturned.

Do not waste another minute of your t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 13 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $250
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $0
fee: $300 for 1 pet. $500 for 2 pets.
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
restrictions: Yes, breed restrictions
Cats
restrictions: No
Parking Details: first come, first serve reserved and covered parking: $45. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: additional storage: $30

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Decatur Crossing have any available units?
Decatur Crossing has 11 units available starting at $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Decatur Crossing have?
Some of Decatur Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Decatur Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Decatur Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Decatur Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Decatur Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Decatur Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Decatur Crossing offers parking.
Does Decatur Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Decatur Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Decatur Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Decatur Crossing has a pool.
Does Decatur Crossing have accessible units?
No, Decatur Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Decatur Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Decatur Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Decatur Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Decatur Crossing has units with air conditioning.
