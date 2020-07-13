77 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Roswell, GA

Apartment List
14 Units Available
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1565 sqft
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. In-unit laundry. Fitness and business centers. Outdoor pool, playground and grills in a park-like setting. Assigned parking spots.
$
19 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1157 sqft
Conveniently located to Roswell Town Center, The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge, GA promises a 24-hour maintained living experience with in-unit laundry and ample storage space. Enjoy parking and parcel-receiving convenience, internet cafe and pool.
20 Units Available
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1242 sqft
Spacious apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and either patios or balconies for relaxing. Gather with friends at the grill or by the pool. Take 140 or Nesbit Ferry Road for an easy commute.
11 Units Available
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1008 sqft
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge offers one, two and three bedroom apartments homes. Call now to schedule to your personal tour.
26 Units Available
Ellard
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1301 sqft
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.

1 Unit Available
Martin's Landing
530 Watergate Ct
530 Watergate Court, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
Available 07/15/20 Watergate - Property Id: 150533 Hello! I am looking for friendly and clean roommate to rent out bedroom in my house in Roswell (Exit 7A).
Results within 1 mile of Roswell
17 Units Available
Dunwoody Panhandle
Waters Edge Apartments
8601 Roberts Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1127 sqft
Recently renovated apartments located near the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Get ready for the day in a large bathroom with plenty of counter space or relax by the swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Roswell
$
12 Units Available
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$948
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1467 sqft
Circa and Ecco Apartments are built around the banks of a beautifully wooded private lake and located just minutes away from downtown Atlanta, Circa and Ecco Apartments are world-class.
16 Units Available
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1204 sqft
Barrington Hills is a beautiful community nestled in a convenient location in Peachtree Corners that offers something for everyone.
17 Units Available
Dunwoody Village
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$912
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1133 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with hardwood flooring, spacious upgraded kitchens and track lighting. Full-size W/D in units, huge walk-in closets and fireplaces. 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
42 Units Available
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$967
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1425 sqft
Walking distance to Roswell Street shops and restaurants. Near I-75. Modern, 1-3 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, elegant hardwood-style flooring and private patio/balcony. Tennis court, playground, 24-hour maintenance.
16 Units Available
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1252 sqft
High-end fitness center, laundry room, pool and tennis courts available. Handicapped-friendly apartments offer air conditioning, wood floors and extra storage. Short-term leases offered. Stroll 2 miles to Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
60 Units Available
Lost Forest
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1091 sqft
Modern apartments have vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinetry. Several resort-style pools and tennis courts located on-site. Located near bus stops and a restaurant.
41 Units Available
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1513 sqft
Deerfield Village apartments in Alpharetta, GA is a gated community offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, an aerobics room, tanning salon, sauna and 2 resort style swimming pools.
$
16 Units Available
North Springs Apartments
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1350 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units in a pet-friendly community close to Perimeter Mall and Buckhead. Granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and energy-efficient French doors and windows.
22 Units Available
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
950 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and air-conditioning. Laundry and parking available. Pet friendly. Tenants can enjoy swimming and tennis on site. Just 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta.
35 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$835
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
$
15 Units Available
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
Studio
$939
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1213 sqft
The perfect pad in Peachtree Corners, close to Interstate 85 and Georgia State Route 400. Billiards room, tennis court, private swimming pool and fold laundry service. Units come with oversized kitchens and wood-burning fireplaces.
$
27 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1355 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
13 Units Available
Lost Forest
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1173 sqft
Apartments have cable television and private patios. Select units feature fireplaces and custom cherry cabinetry. The computer center offers Wi-Fi. Located near the Morgan Falls Athletic Field.
31 Units Available
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$959
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1471 sqft
Luxury units with granite counters, dishwasher and W/D hookup. The community features parking, tennis court and pool. Situated in Norcross, GA near shops and dining of US Highway 141.
51 Units Available
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1623 sqft
Radius Sandy Springs has everything you’ve ever wanted in a home and more. Located just minutes from lively Sandy Springs and with easy access to GA-400, your lifestyle and traveling needs are right outside your door.
17 Units Available
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1008 sqft
The Columns at Peachtree Corners is conveniently located in Norcross with easy access to both I-85 and I-285.

July 2020 Roswell Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Roswell Rent Report. Roswell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Roswell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Roswell rents decline sharply over the past month

Roswell rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Roswell stand at $1,270 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,467 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Roswell's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Roswell over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents grew 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Roswell

    As rents have fallen moderately in Roswell, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Roswell is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Roswell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,467 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Roswell fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Roswell than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $782, where Roswell is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

