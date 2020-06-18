231 Chads Ford Way

For rent is upgraded 2 bedroom home in Roswell. Close to Hwy 400 for an easy commute. House has upgraded kitchen and upgraded bathrooms. Both bedrooms are good size and have their own bathrooms. HOA/taxes paid by owner Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
