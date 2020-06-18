All apartments in Roswell
231 Chads Ford Way
231 Chads Ford Way

231 Chads Ford Way · No Longer Available
Location

231 Chads Ford Way, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For rent is upgraded 2 bedroom home in Roswell. Close to Hwy 400 for an easy commute. House has upgraded kitchen and upgraded bathrooms. Both bedrooms are good size and have their own bathrooms. HOA/taxes paid by owner
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

