3451 Southgate Trail Southeast

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Move-In READY!!!



This Unit has been totally refreshed with a brand new fireplace, Granite Counter-tops, a new bathroom vanity, new paint, and all stainless steel appliances.



Serious and qualified candidates may visit Rently dot Com to schedule a self-tour.



If you are serious, qualified and ready to move in, please feel free to contact us and/or complete our simple online application.



Over-sized Duplex in Quiet Community!!!



Walking Distance to schools, shopping and Fine Dining Restaurants. Neighborhood Is Quiet And Welcoming.



Master bedroom with walk in closet. Kitchen is over-sized with new stainless appliances. Peaceful covered/screened porch in back.



Qualifications:

1. Excellent rental payment history. Excellent rental house-keeping history.

2. Monthly income of $2500 or more

3. $75 Application fee

4. Deposit

5. No Pets Allowed



This beautiful home is in very high demand so we advise that serious candidates complete an online application in order to ensure that you are considered.



After completing the application I will personally call you to schedule a viewing.



BEDROOMS: 2 Bed



BATHROOMS: 1 Bath



SIZE: 1000 sqft.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.