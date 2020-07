Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Duplex in Conyers - Property Id: 94573



It's a nice cozy duplex newly renovated, new paint, new toilet. new stove will put in once tenant occupy the space.

Required:

1. deposit 1000

2. credit score above 600

3. no pet

4. first deposit, first reserved

5. no eviction history

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94573

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5444653)