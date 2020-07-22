Rent Calculator
All apartments in Rockdale County
Find more places like 330 Morris Dr Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rockdale County, GA
/
330 Morris Dr Se
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:07 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
330 Morris Dr Se
330 Morris Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
330 Morris Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA 30094
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
A cozy 3BR 2BA ranch in Conyers. The location is convenient to schools, shoping and recreational facilities. Appointment with agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 330 Morris Dr Se have any available units?
330 Morris Dr Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockdale County, GA
.
Is 330 Morris Dr Se currently offering any rent specials?
330 Morris Dr Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Morris Dr Se pet-friendly?
No, 330 Morris Dr Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockdale County
.
Does 330 Morris Dr Se offer parking?
No, 330 Morris Dr Se does not offer parking.
Does 330 Morris Dr Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Morris Dr Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Morris Dr Se have a pool?
No, 330 Morris Dr Se does not have a pool.
Does 330 Morris Dr Se have accessible units?
No, 330 Morris Dr Se does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Morris Dr Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Morris Dr Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Morris Dr Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Morris Dr Se does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
