All apartments in Rockdale County
Find more places like 2940 Landmark Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockdale County, GA
/
2940 Landmark Drive Southeast
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:39 AM

2940 Landmark Drive Southeast

2940 Landmark Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2940 Landmark Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA 30094

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Landmark Drive Southeast have any available units?
2940 Landmark Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
Is 2940 Landmark Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Landmark Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Landmark Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2940 Landmark Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2940 Landmark Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 2940 Landmark Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2940 Landmark Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Landmark Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Landmark Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 2940 Landmark Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Landmark Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2940 Landmark Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Landmark Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Landmark Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 Landmark Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2940 Landmark Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30013
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAConyers, GARedan, GAStone Mountain, GACovington, GALoganville, GATucker, GA
Snellville, GAMcDonough, GAClarkston, GABelvedere Park, GACandler-McAfee, GAPanthersville, GAScottdale, GAAvondale Estates, GANorth Decatur, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College