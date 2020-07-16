All apartments in Rockdale County
Home
/
Rockdale County, GA
/
1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw
1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw

1590 Cherry Hill Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1590 Cherry Hill Lane Southwest, Rockdale County, GA 30094

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Conyers Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Available Now! Fresh paint and new carpet! Charming and well maintained home features three bedrooms, 2 full bath, full-sized laundry room, great room, beautiful backyard, This gorgeous home is guaranteed to fit all of your needs.

Schools:
Elem: Rockdale - Other
Middle: Rockdale - Other
High: Salem
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.   

This Home For Rent is  Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Conyers home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
  
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4884250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw have any available units?
1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
Is 1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw currently offering any rent specials?
1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw is pet friendly.
Does 1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw offer parking?
No, 1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw does not offer parking.
Does 1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw have a pool?
No, 1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw does not have a pool.
Does 1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw have accessible units?
No, 1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw have units with air conditioning?
No, 1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw does not have units with air conditioning.
