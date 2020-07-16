1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw

Amenities
Conyers Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Fresh paint and new carpet! Charming and well maintained home features three bedrooms, 2 full bath, full-sized laundry room, great room, beautiful backyard, This gorgeous home is guaranteed to fit all of your needs.
Schools:
Elem: Rockdale - Other
Middle: Rockdale - Other
High: Salem
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq
Will I qualify to rent for a Conyers home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form
Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!
Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.
(RLNE4884250)