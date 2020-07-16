1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Conyers Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Fresh paint and new carpet! Charming and well maintained home features three bedrooms, 2 full bath, full-sized laundry room, great room, beautiful backyard, This gorgeous home is guaranteed to fit all of your needs.



Schools:

Elem: Rockdale - Other

Middle: Rockdale - Other

High: Salem

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Conyers home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE4884250)