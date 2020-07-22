Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Rockdale County
Find more places like 1189 Maple St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rockdale County, GA
/
1189 Maple St
Last updated March 12 2020 at 3:49 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1189 Maple St
1189 Maple Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1189 Maple Street Southeast, Rockdale County, GA 30013
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location, cul dec sac lot, til floors, newly renovated, private lot, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1189 Maple St have any available units?
1189 Maple St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockdale County, GA
.
Is 1189 Maple St currently offering any rent specials?
1189 Maple St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1189 Maple St pet-friendly?
No, 1189 Maple St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockdale County
.
Does 1189 Maple St offer parking?
No, 1189 Maple St does not offer parking.
Does 1189 Maple St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1189 Maple St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1189 Maple St have a pool?
No, 1189 Maple St does not have a pool.
Does 1189 Maple St have accessible units?
No, 1189 Maple St does not have accessible units.
Does 1189 Maple St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1189 Maple St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1189 Maple St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1189 Maple St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30013
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Conyers, GA
Redan, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Covington, GA
Loganville, GA
Tucker, GA
Snellville, GA
McDonough, GA
Clarkston, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Panthersville, GA
Scottdale, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
North Decatur, GA
Lilburn, GA
Grayson, GA
Chamblee, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College