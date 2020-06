Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lovely 2 Story home on corner lot! Home features 3 Large Bedrooms (2 with small balconies). Bonus room that could be used as 4th bedroom. Hardwoods on the main level. Sep dining area, den and family room. Large level yard and appliances stay with washer and dryer! Lawn care included! Don't let this slip by..call NOW for showing!