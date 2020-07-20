8206 Canyon Forge Dr

Amenities
3 bed / 2.5 bath in Riverdale - Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath town-home. Gleaming hardwood floors in the living room. Bonus Den overlooking private fenced in back yard! Stainless steel appliances included. Quiet neighborhood, close to cul de sac.
Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!
Applications may be submitted online.
Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.
$40 Non-Refundable Application Fee for
Approvals will be based on rental background.
$250 Nonrefundable pet fee
***UNITS MUST BE TOURED BEFORE APPLYING***
(RLNE4039593)