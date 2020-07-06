6152 Walker Road

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/604eec8095 ---- Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet Pineview Terrace. This home has an open floor plan, large kitchen with lots of counter space, white cabinets, island, view to dining room, family room with built in cabinets, Huge master suite with garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. covered front porch and patio great for relaxing and or entertaining. Lawn maintenance included with rental. Basement and mother in law suite NOT included in rental. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.