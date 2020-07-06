All apartments in Riverdale
Find more places like 6152 Walker Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
6152 Walker Road
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

6152 Walker Road

6152 Walker Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverdale
See all
Apartments under $900
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6152 Walker Road, Riverdale, GA 30296

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/604eec8095 ---- Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet Pineview Terrace. This home has an open floor plan, large kitchen with lots of counter space, white cabinets, island, view to dining room, family room with built in cabinets, Huge master suite with garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. covered front porch and patio great for relaxing and or entertaining. Lawn maintenance included with rental. Basement and mother in law suite NOT included in rental. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6152 Walker Road have any available units?
6152 Walker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 6152 Walker Road currently offering any rent specials?
6152 Walker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6152 Walker Road pet-friendly?
No, 6152 Walker Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 6152 Walker Road offer parking?
No, 6152 Walker Road does not offer parking.
Does 6152 Walker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6152 Walker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6152 Walker Road have a pool?
No, 6152 Walker Road does not have a pool.
Does 6152 Walker Road have accessible units?
No, 6152 Walker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6152 Walker Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6152 Walker Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6152 Walker Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6152 Walker Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274

Similar Pages

Riverdale 1 BedroomsRiverdale 2 Bedrooms
Riverdale Apartments under $900Riverdale Apartments with Parking
Riverdale Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College