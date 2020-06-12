/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
36 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richmond Hill, GA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
21 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1117 sqft
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
254 Magnolia Street
254 Magnolia St, Richmond Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
Available 07/09/20 Month to Month Fully Furnished All Utilities - great as you transition in or out of town. Pet Friendly! About Poppy Place - Short Term Rental Fully Furnished This is a two bedroom, one bath home located in Richmond Hill, GA.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
99 Blue Heron Court
99 Blue Heron Ct, Richmond Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
- (RLNE1830119)
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
45 Osprey Dr
45 Osprey Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1170 sqft
Two Bedroom House in Richmond Hill - Two bedroom, one bathroom house in Richmond Hill. Features bonus room, dine-in kitchen, and fenced-in back yard with view of lake.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
32 Port Drive
32 Port Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1361 sqft
"Now Available" 32 Port Drive - Great deal in Richmond Hill! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom home. Fireplace in the living room, 1 car garage, fenced backyard, and a sunroom. New paint throughout and new carpet in bedrooms and dining room. Pets negotiable.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond Hill
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1054 sqft
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1190 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
11 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1207 sqft
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
10 Units Available
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1146 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
244 Hinesville Unit B
244 Hinesville Rd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
648 sqft
Available NOW!!! - Cozy Country living/convenient location 2BR/1BA cozy cottage with attached decks.
Results within 10 miles of Richmond Hill
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
3 Units Available
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
950 sqft
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
$
10 Units Available
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
948 sqft
Welcome Home to River Walk River Walk Savannah provides our residents with unparalleled luxury with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, screened patio/balconies and washer/dryer cabinets thoughtfully mingled with modern
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Southside
12 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
$
30 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
44 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1165 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
10 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1098 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 11 at 02:30pm
$
14 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
797 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
21 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1195 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
210 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1163 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
4 Units Available
The Trellis
15 Brasseler Blvd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1159 sqft
Find a lifestyle that fits you. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional onsite management staff does what it takes to make your experience at The Trellis an experience of higher standard of living.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
112 Units Available
Parc at Pooler
2200 Old Quacco Rd, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
Welcome Home to Parc at Pooler. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
164 Reese Way
164 Reese Way, Chatham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1040 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Property: 164 Reese Way Savannah, Ga 31419 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom $1200 per month Highlights: Available August 15th End Unit 1040 Square Feet All Electric Amenities (Playground, Pool, Lawn Care) Pet-Friendly Property
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
1 Unit Available
826 Tibet Ave.
826 Tibet Avenue, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1262 sqft
Colonial Place Townhomes-Southside Savannah-Tibet/Middleground Area - Tibet Avenue End Unit Townhome freshly painted, Great Room with new vinyl plank flooring offering a guest closet and extra storage closet. Powder Room on the main floor.
Similar Pages
Richmond Hill 1 BedroomsRichmond Hill 2 BedroomsRichmond Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichmond Hill 3 BedroomsRichmond Hill Apartments with Balcony
Richmond Hill Apartments with GarageRichmond Hill Apartments with GymRichmond Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichmond Hill Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Savannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GA