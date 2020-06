Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautiful one story home with an open layout and private backyard FOR RENT. Located close to Richmond Hill Schools. Once you walk into the home you're greeted by a foyer. The kitchen overlooks the dining area, living room, and backyard. The back yard is fenced and contains a patio area get for grillin'. Each bedroom is spacious with ceiling fans. The master bedroom is also spacious and the mater bath as his and her sinks and a separate soaker bath and shower. This home is located within walking distance to all community amenities to include the community pool!