Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

1/2 of one month free with 12 month Lease!!



75 Golden Rod Loop



Rent - $2150



Executive home in Richmond Hill! Community has Swimming Pool and Playground! Close to Schools, Recreation Center, Shopping and I95!



Cottage Style Home has All The Bells and Whistles! Open Concept Floor Plan! Coffered Ceilings in Living Room! Gas Fireplace in Living Room!



Child/Pet Friendly Flooring! Owners Suite On First Floor! Trey Ceilings in Master Bedroom! Master Bath Has Separate Shower! Soaker Tub!



Kitchen has Granite Counters! Cherry Cabinets! Stainless Steel Appliances Include S/S Fridge with Ice and Water in the Door! Dishwasher!



Smooth Top Stove! Microwave! Disposer! Breakfast Bar! Pantry!



3 Bedrooms Plus Media/Bonus Room Upstairs! Laundry room with sink! Washer and Dryer Provided. Side Entry 2 Car Garage With Remote Openers! Great Curb Appeal! Fenced Yard!