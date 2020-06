Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets pool playground

505 Canyon Oak Loop Available 07/16/20 Coming Available Mid July! - This cozy property will be available on June 24th. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in the conveniently located community of Live Oak. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and parks. Featuring hardwood floors in main living area. Kitchen with great cabinet space. Master located on second level and is spacious and bright. Master bath with double sink vanity and walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms with great closet space. Amenities include community pool and playground. This home is a must see!



(RLNE4138166)