Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

504 Golden Grove Lane

504 Golden Grove Ln · (912) 380-3167 ext. 0000
Location

504 Golden Grove Ln, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 504 Golden Grove Lane · Avail. Jul 6

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
504 Golden Grove Lane Available 07/06/20 Coming Available in July! Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home In the HEART of Richmond Hill! - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is conveniently located in the heart of Richmond Hill in the Mainstreet subdivision. With over 2,000 sq. feet of living space, this home is a must see! Gorgeous vaulted ceilings as soon as you enter the home. Formal living room and formal dining space are perfect for entertaining. Doors off the living room lead you to the over-sized screened porch with ceiling fan and gorgeous water view from your fenced in backyard. The main living space is open. Eat in kitchen area with windows looking out to the backyard. Guest room and separate bathroom located on main level right off the kitchen. The spacious master bedroom is located on the second level. Master bath has separate tub and shower and double vanities. Loft area upstairs with a computer nook. Available Mid July!

(RLNE3448453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Golden Grove Lane have any available units?
504 Golden Grove Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 504 Golden Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
504 Golden Grove Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Golden Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 504 Golden Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond Hill.
Does 504 Golden Grove Lane offer parking?
No, 504 Golden Grove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 504 Golden Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Golden Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Golden Grove Lane have a pool?
No, 504 Golden Grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 504 Golden Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 504 Golden Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Golden Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Golden Grove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Golden Grove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Golden Grove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
