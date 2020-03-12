Amenities

504 Golden Grove Lane Available 07/06/20 Coming Available in July! Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home In the HEART of Richmond Hill! - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is conveniently located in the heart of Richmond Hill in the Mainstreet subdivision. With over 2,000 sq. feet of living space, this home is a must see! Gorgeous vaulted ceilings as soon as you enter the home. Formal living room and formal dining space are perfect for entertaining. Doors off the living room lead you to the over-sized screened porch with ceiling fan and gorgeous water view from your fenced in backyard. The main living space is open. Eat in kitchen area with windows looking out to the backyard. Guest room and separate bathroom located on main level right off the kitchen. The spacious master bedroom is located on the second level. Master bath has separate tub and shower and double vanities. Loft area upstairs with a computer nook. Available Mid July!



