43 Steven Street

Large Fenced Corner Lot in Richmond Place Subdivision - Location, Location, Location!! 1 story living in this rare rental opportunity! 3 bed/2 bath split plan located in the highly sought after subdivision of Richmond Place. Large kitchen, breakfast bar, eat in area and open to the living room make this an open living concept. Large master with private bath. Separate laundry room with W/D connections. 2 car garage. Huge corner lot with fenced back yard, rear patio for entertaining and front porch for relaxing. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, playground, lighted tennis courts and neighborhood baseball field. Pets allowed with landlord approval and non-refundable pet fee per pet. Easy access to I-95, HAAF, Fort Stewart and Savannah.



