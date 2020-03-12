All apartments in Richmond Hill
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:11 AM

43 Steven Street

43 Steven St · (912) 525-0900 ext. 111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43 Steven St, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 43 Steven Street · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Large Fenced Corner Lot in Richmond Place Subdivision - Location, Location, Location!! 1 story living in this rare rental opportunity! 3 bed/2 bath split plan located in the highly sought after subdivision of Richmond Place. Large kitchen, breakfast bar, eat in area and open to the living room make this an open living concept. Large master with private bath. Separate laundry room with W/D connections. 2 car garage. Huge corner lot with fenced back yard, rear patio for entertaining and front porch for relaxing. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, playground, lighted tennis courts and neighborhood baseball field. Pets allowed with landlord approval and non-refundable pet fee per pet. Easy access to I-95, HAAF, Fort Stewart and Savannah.

(RLNE1829809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Steven Street have any available units?
43 Steven Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 Steven Street have?
Some of 43 Steven Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Steven Street currently offering any rent specials?
43 Steven Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Steven Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 Steven Street is pet friendly.
Does 43 Steven Street offer parking?
Yes, 43 Steven Street does offer parking.
Does 43 Steven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Steven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Steven Street have a pool?
Yes, 43 Steven Street has a pool.
Does 43 Steven Street have accessible units?
No, 43 Steven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Steven Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Steven Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Steven Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Steven Street does not have units with air conditioning.
