Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

308 Scarlett Lane

308 Scarlett Ln · (912) 756-6888
Location

308 Scarlett Ln, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 308 Scarlett Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
308 Scarlett Lane Available 07/01/20 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the City of Richmond Hill - Close to both I-95 Exits - Take a 3D tour of this home https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4gQ84C1G3jn

308 SCARLETT
WHITE OAK VILLAGE

What do the owners like about their home? If they could move the home with them, they would!!
Spacious Open Floor Plan - separate living room, separate ‘Carolina’ room (sitting room or dining room of office), kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast eating space. Kitchen appliances remaining: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, disposal. Pantry.
Vinyl plank woodlook flooring through out living areas. Bedrooms and Bonus are carpeted.
Split bedroom floor plan - front 2 bedrooms with shared bathroom.
Master bedroom, master bathroom and large walk in closet located in the back. Separate garden tub, double sinks, separate shower.
Separate laundry room - washer/dryer connections and shelf.
Bonus room upstairs. Good spot for exercise room or get away space.
2 car garage with remote.

Remarks:
-5 ceiling fans throughout out the home
-fenced back yard
-patio
-Walk to the White Oak Village Community Pool
-street lights, sidewalks
-NO PETS/NO SMOKING

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Scarlett Lane have any available units?
308 Scarlett Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 Scarlett Lane have?
Some of 308 Scarlett Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Scarlett Lane currently offering any rent specials?
308 Scarlett Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Scarlett Lane pet-friendly?
No, 308 Scarlett Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond Hill.
Does 308 Scarlett Lane offer parking?
Yes, 308 Scarlett Lane does offer parking.
Does 308 Scarlett Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Scarlett Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Scarlett Lane have a pool?
Yes, 308 Scarlett Lane has a pool.
Does 308 Scarlett Lane have accessible units?
No, 308 Scarlett Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Scarlett Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Scarlett Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Scarlett Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Scarlett Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
