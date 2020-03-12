Amenities
308 Scarlett Lane Available 07/01/20 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the City of Richmond Hill - Close to both I-95 Exits - Take a 3D tour of this home https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4gQ84C1G3jn
308 SCARLETT
WHITE OAK VILLAGE
What do the owners like about their home? If they could move the home with them, they would!!
Spacious Open Floor Plan - separate living room, separate ‘Carolina’ room (sitting room or dining room of office), kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast eating space. Kitchen appliances remaining: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, disposal. Pantry.
Vinyl plank woodlook flooring through out living areas. Bedrooms and Bonus are carpeted.
Split bedroom floor plan - front 2 bedrooms with shared bathroom.
Master bedroom, master bathroom and large walk in closet located in the back. Separate garden tub, double sinks, separate shower.
Separate laundry room - washer/dryer connections and shelf.
Bonus room upstairs. Good spot for exercise room or get away space.
2 car garage with remote.
Remarks:
-5 ceiling fans throughout out the home
-fenced back yard
-patio
-Walk to the White Oak Village Community Pool
-street lights, sidewalks
-NO PETS/NO SMOKING
(RLNE5831734)