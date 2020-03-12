Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

308 Scarlett Lane Available 07/01/20 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the City of Richmond Hill - Close to both I-95 Exits - Take a 3D tour of this home https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4gQ84C1G3jn



308 SCARLETT

WHITE OAK VILLAGE



What do the owners like about their home? If they could move the home with them, they would!!

Spacious Open Floor Plan - separate living room, separate ‘Carolina’ room (sitting room or dining room of office), kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast eating space. Kitchen appliances remaining: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, disposal. Pantry.

Vinyl plank woodlook flooring through out living areas. Bedrooms and Bonus are carpeted.

Split bedroom floor plan - front 2 bedrooms with shared bathroom.

Master bedroom, master bathroom and large walk in closet located in the back. Separate garden tub, double sinks, separate shower.

Separate laundry room - washer/dryer connections and shelf.

Bonus room upstairs. Good spot for exercise room or get away space.

2 car garage with remote.



Remarks:

-5 ceiling fans throughout out the home

-fenced back yard

-patio

-Walk to the White Oak Village Community Pool

-street lights, sidewalks

-NO PETS/NO SMOKING



No Pets Allowed



