254 Magnolia Street

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Available 07/09/20 Month to Month Fully Furnished All Utilities - great as you transition in or out of town. Pet Friendly!



This is a two bedroom, one bath home located in Richmond Hill, GA. This home rents fully furnished with all utilities, cable and lawn care included. This home rents for 30-180 days at a time.



Richmond Hill is a suburb of Savannah. Savannah, Pooler, Hinesville and surrounding areas are all easy drives from this location.



Step back in time in this beautifully restored Henry Ford Era home. This two bedroom, one bathroom home sits on a large lot with a beautiful Live Oak elegantly inhabiting the front yard. (1,052 square feet).



Poppy Place features a comfortable living room, dining room and kitchen. The master bedroom contains a queen size bed and its own TV. The second bedroom features two twin beds, which can be pushed together if needed.



A full laundry room is located in the small storage in the back yard. Guests can do laundry and enjoy the quiet solitude of this beautiful home.



This home is located in Richmond Hill, with is a suburb to the South of Savannah. Richmond Hill is an upscale community and has the best school districts in the region. Poppy Place is priced best for stays of 30 days or longer. It was created just to help families moving in and out of Richmond Hill/Savannah and also for the use of travel professionals. If safety is a concern, this home is located in a quiet, safe neighborhood.



Pets are welcome at Poppy Place. However, any and all pets must be crated when the owner is not present. This includes cats. All pets must be disclosed at the time of booking.



Poppy Place was recently remodeled and feels like a step back in time with all modern amenities. Cable TV and wifi are included in the price.



The master bedroom features a queen sized bed.



The second bedroom features two twin beds.

Poppy Place rents for $77/night or $2,200/month with a minimum stay or 30 nights or more.



