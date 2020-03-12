All apartments in Richmond Hill
Find more places like 254 Magnolia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond Hill, GA
/
254 Magnolia Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

254 Magnolia Street

254 Magnolia St · (912) 704-4131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond Hill
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

254 Magnolia St, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2200 · Avail. Jul 9

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available 07/09/20 Month to Month Fully Furnished All Utilities - great as you transition in or out of town. Pet Friendly!

About Poppy Place - Short Term Rental Fully Furnished

This is a two bedroom, one bath home located in Richmond Hill, GA. This home rents fully furnished with all utilities, cable and lawn care included. This home rents for 30-180 days at a time.

Richmond Hill is a suburb of Savannah. Savannah, Pooler, Hinesville and surrounding areas are all easy drives from this location.

Step back in time in this beautifully restored Henry Ford Era home. This two bedroom, one bathroom home sits on a large lot with a beautiful Live Oak elegantly inhabiting the front yard. (1,052 square feet).

Poppy Place features a comfortable living room, dining room and kitchen. The master bedroom contains a queen size bed and its own TV. The second bedroom features two twin beds, which can be pushed together if needed.

A full laundry room is located in the small storage in the back yard. Guests can do laundry and enjoy the quiet solitude of this beautiful home.

This home is located in Richmond Hill, with is a suburb to the South of Savannah. Richmond Hill is an upscale community and has the best school districts in the region. Poppy Place is priced best for stays of 30 days or longer. It was created just to help families moving in and out of Richmond Hill/Savannah and also for the use of travel professionals. If safety is a concern, this home is located in a quiet, safe neighborhood.

Pets are welcome at Poppy Place. However, any and all pets must be crated when the owner is not present. This includes cats. All pets must be disclosed at the time of booking.

Poppy Place was recently remodeled and feels like a step back in time with all modern amenities. Cable TV and wifi are included in the price.

The master bedroom features a queen sized bed.

The second bedroom features two twin beds.
Pricing

Poppy Place rents for $77/night or $2,200/month with a minimum stay or 30 nights or more.

(RLNE5821276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Magnolia Street have any available units?
254 Magnolia Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 254 Magnolia Street have?
Some of 254 Magnolia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
254 Magnolia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 Magnolia Street is pet friendly.
Does 254 Magnolia Street offer parking?
Yes, 254 Magnolia Street does offer parking.
Does 254 Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 254 Magnolia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Magnolia Street have a pool?
Yes, 254 Magnolia Street has a pool.
Does 254 Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 254 Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 Magnolia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 254 Magnolia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 254 Magnolia Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 254 Magnolia Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr
Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Similar Pages

Richmond Hill 1 BedroomsRichmond Hill 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichmond Hill 3 Bedrooms
Richmond Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GA
Dock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GASt. Simons, GAStatesboro, GASkidaway Island, GACountry Club Estates, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Coastal GeorgiaSavannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State UniversityUniversity of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity