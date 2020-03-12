All apartments in Richmond Hill
Find more places like 183 Landing Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond Hill, GA
/
183 Landing Way
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:50 PM

183 Landing Way

183 Landing Way · (912) 756-6654
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond Hill
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

183 Landing Way, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 183 Landing Way · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"Now Available" 183 Landing Way - Cottage style living in Richmond Hill! This beautiful home has a lovely front porch, hardwood floors in the living room, tile in the kitchen, carpets in bedrooms. Master suite is on the main level, and "Jack and Jill" style bedrooms are upstairs. Convenient to schools!

Pets negotiable. More information on Pet Policy available at: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Pet%20Policy%20for%20website.docx.pdf

For rental requirements, rental process info, and other important notices, go to: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Rental_requirements_process_important_notices.pdf

To send application or schedule a viewing:
https://disciplepm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=d840fbef-8e17-4aca-af7a-578e3e786b4f&source=Website

(RLNE4139836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Landing Way have any available units?
183 Landing Way has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 183 Landing Way have?
Some of 183 Landing Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Landing Way currently offering any rent specials?
183 Landing Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Landing Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 183 Landing Way is pet friendly.
Does 183 Landing Way offer parking?
No, 183 Landing Way does not offer parking.
Does 183 Landing Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Landing Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Landing Way have a pool?
No, 183 Landing Way does not have a pool.
Does 183 Landing Way have accessible units?
No, 183 Landing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Landing Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 183 Landing Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 183 Landing Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 183 Landing Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 183 Landing Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr
Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Similar Pages

Richmond Hill 1 BedroomsRichmond Hill 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichmond Hill 3 Bedrooms
Richmond Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GA
Dock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GASt. Simons, GAStatesboro, GASkidaway Island, GACountry Club Estates, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Coastal GeorgiaSavannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State UniversityUniversity of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity