Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

"Now Available" 183 Landing Way - Cottage style living in Richmond Hill! This beautiful home has a lovely front porch, hardwood floors in the living room, tile in the kitchen, carpets in bedrooms. Master suite is on the main level, and "Jack and Jill" style bedrooms are upstairs. Convenient to schools!



Pets negotiable. More information on Pet Policy available at: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Pet%20Policy%20for%20website.docx.pdf



For rental requirements, rental process info, and other important notices, go to: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Rental_requirements_process_important_notices.pdf



To send application or schedule a viewing:

https://disciplepm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=d840fbef-8e17-4aca-af7a-578e3e786b4f&source=Website



(RLNE4139836)