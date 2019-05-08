6563 Eastbrier Drive

Amenities

No section 8. Free to Fill out application online - $30 nonrefundable background check – balance of application fee $20 due at lease signing

If you have no credit or low credit – owner might ask for higher security deposit



Must have a background check for us to show - Fill out application and we will process to background check and they will charge you $30. www.batistepremierrealty.com / premier.pm21@gmail.com

1670 square feet; 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms; Single-family home 2 floors, with fenced back yard and 2 car garage. NO PETS allowed. Tenants are required to sign up with ClearNow.com to pay rent, must have a checking account or savings account or a debit card that allows automatic withdrawals The online application is free to fill out. The application process is a total of $50. We will start the process of your application as soon as you submit it online and you will be sent an email for your permission to proceed for a background check and you will be charged $30, this is non-refundable. If you do not answer the email within 24 hours we will move on to the next applicant. We process complete applications as they are received and only one at a time, if you are #2 you will be processed after #1 has been rejected or cancelled, if #1 is accepted you will not be charged the balance of $20. We do not show property without background check. Mike Batiste is the agent on this property – 770-318-4434. Repeat, must have background check for showing. Security deposit is contingent on credit report and will be at least $1100. If you have no credit or low credit – owner might ask for higher security deposit