All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 6563 Eastbrier Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6563 Eastbrier Drive
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:34 PM

6563 Eastbrier Drive

6563 Eastbriar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6563 Eastbriar Drive, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No section 8. Free to Fill out application online - $30 nonrefundable background check – balance of application fee $20 due at lease signing
If you have no credit or low credit – owner might ask for higher security deposit

Must have a background check for us to show - Fill out application and we will process to background check and they will charge you $30. www.batistepremierrealty.com / premier.pm21@gmail.com
1670 square feet; 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms; Single-family home 2 floors, with fenced back yard and 2 car garage. NO PETS allowed. Tenants are required to sign up with ClearNow.com to pay rent, must have a checking account or savings account or a debit card that allows automatic withdrawals The online application is free to fill out. The application process is a total of $50. We will start the process of your application as soon as you submit it online and you will be sent an email for your permission to proceed for a background check and you will be charged $30, this is non-refundable. If you do not answer the email within 24 hours we will move on to the next applicant. We process complete applications as they are received and only one at a time, if you are #2 you will be processed after #1 has been rejected or cancelled, if #1 is accepted you will not be charged the balance of $20. We do not show property without background check. Mike Batiste is the agent on this property – 770-318-4434. Repeat, must have background check for showing. Security deposit is contingent on credit report and will be at least $1100. If you have no credit or low credit – owner might ask for higher security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6563 Eastbrier Drive have any available units?
6563 Eastbrier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 6563 Eastbrier Drive have?
Some of 6563 Eastbrier Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6563 Eastbrier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6563 Eastbrier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6563 Eastbrier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6563 Eastbrier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6563 Eastbrier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6563 Eastbrier Drive offers parking.
Does 6563 Eastbrier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6563 Eastbrier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6563 Eastbrier Drive have a pool?
No, 6563 Eastbrier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6563 Eastbrier Drive have accessible units?
No, 6563 Eastbrier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6563 Eastbrier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6563 Eastbrier Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6563 Eastbrier Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6563 Eastbrier Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College