Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

6398 Redan Square

6398 Redan Square · No Longer Available
Location

6398 Redan Square, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6398 Redan Square Unit 155 Bldg. 36, Lithonia, GA 30058.

**SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**

Availability Date: March 11, 2019

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME

Lovely three story end unit townhome. Enter on the Lower level into a foyer and hall leading to the access for the 1-car front entry garage. There is a bedroom and a full bath on this level. Second story features a living room with ceiling fan, wood floors, fireplace and has in-wall speakers. Kitchen with wood floors, lots of cabinets and counter space, center island, stainless appliances (electric stove), and pantry. Dining room with wood floors, 1/2 bath, and hall access to a nice sized deck. Upper level feature two bedrooms with walk-in closets and separate baths that make for a great roommate plan. Convenient laundry closet. This home is total electric. The alarm system can be activated at tenant's expense. HOA covers yard maintenance.

I-20E to Exit 74 Lithonia Industrial Blvd. toward Evans Mill Road/Lithonia, then left on Lithonia Industrial Blvd., left on Covington Hightway, 3rd right on Phillip Road, right on Redan W., Right on Redan Square, home on left.

Elementary: Redan
Middle: Lithonia
High: Lithonia

Built 2006 Approx. 2049 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

