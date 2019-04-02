Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6398 Redan Square Unit 155 Bldg. 36, Lithonia, GA 30058.



**SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**



Availability Date: March 11, 2019



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME



Lovely three story end unit townhome. Enter on the Lower level into a foyer and hall leading to the access for the 1-car front entry garage. There is a bedroom and a full bath on this level. Second story features a living room with ceiling fan, wood floors, fireplace and has in-wall speakers. Kitchen with wood floors, lots of cabinets and counter space, center island, stainless appliances (electric stove), and pantry. Dining room with wood floors, 1/2 bath, and hall access to a nice sized deck. Upper level feature two bedrooms with walk-in closets and separate baths that make for a great roommate plan. Convenient laundry closet. This home is total electric. The alarm system can be activated at tenant's expense. HOA covers yard maintenance.



I-20E to Exit 74 Lithonia Industrial Blvd. toward Evans Mill Road/Lithonia, then left on Lithonia Industrial Blvd., left on Covington Hightway, 3rd right on Phillip Road, right on Redan W., Right on Redan Square, home on left.



Elementary: Redan

Middle: Lithonia

High: Lithonia



Built 2006 Approx. 2049 s/f