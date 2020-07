Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Very Large home with new carpet, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There are 3 Bedrooms with a possible 4th Bedroom with 2.5 Bathrooms. Washer and Dryer included in the rent. Great space with plenty of parking. Near shiopping areas and close proximity to the highways I 20 and 285.