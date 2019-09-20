All apartments in Redan
6083 Raintree Bnd

6083 Raintree Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

6083 Raintree Bnd, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large, clean home available: 4BR/2 BA home is located in Lithonia. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This is a large split entry home with a separate living room, dining room and den (downstairs). All rooms have clean paint and carpet throughout and the den includes a fireplace. Appliances furnished include refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Nice yard with shade in the back. We have adopted a no-pet policy. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).

Rent is $1,250.00. Security deposit is $1,250.00. Trash collection is $22.00/month. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $45.00 for each application. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email (rent@hamptonhomestead.com). Application submitted at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com
Single-Family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6083 Raintree Bnd have any available units?
6083 Raintree Bnd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 6083 Raintree Bnd have?
Some of 6083 Raintree Bnd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6083 Raintree Bnd currently offering any rent specials?
6083 Raintree Bnd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6083 Raintree Bnd pet-friendly?
No, 6083 Raintree Bnd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6083 Raintree Bnd offer parking?
No, 6083 Raintree Bnd does not offer parking.
Does 6083 Raintree Bnd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6083 Raintree Bnd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6083 Raintree Bnd have a pool?
No, 6083 Raintree Bnd does not have a pool.
Does 6083 Raintree Bnd have accessible units?
No, 6083 Raintree Bnd does not have accessible units.
Does 6083 Raintree Bnd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6083 Raintree Bnd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6083 Raintree Bnd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6083 Raintree Bnd has units with air conditioning.
