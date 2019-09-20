6083 Raintree Bnd

Amenities

Large, clean home available: 4BR/2 BA home is located in Lithonia. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This is a large split entry home with a separate living room, dining room and den (downstairs). All rooms have clean paint and carpet throughout and the den includes a fireplace. Appliances furnished include refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Nice yard with shade in the back. We have adopted a no-pet policy. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).



Rent is $1,250.00. Security deposit is $1,250.00. Trash collection is $22.00/month. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $45.00 for each application. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email (rent@hamptonhomestead.com). Application submitted at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com

