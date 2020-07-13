5874 Marbut Road

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house was just finished up by our contractors! The modern gray paint and new vinyl plank flooring opens up this home for any decor. As you walk up to the house you'll notice the rocking chair front porch makes for an inviting place to spend the summer evening's. The living room and bonus room both feature wainscoting around the walls as an elegant addition. The modern kitchen comes with the refrigerator and stove and dishwasher and opens up into the dining area - perfect for entertaining while cooking. In addition to all of this, the home also features washer / dryer hook-ups. This house is ready to move into right away, so be sure to check it out ASAP!



This property is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment. Simply copy the link below to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience or call 404-491-8833 to register or call Shay Crawford for more information.



Our renter criteria include:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments

2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!

3. No pending FELONIES,Sexual, Violent Felonies

4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =1325.00 your take home pay must be $3,975.00)

6. All lease is 1 yr with an option of 24 months

7.Must be 18 to apply

8.No credit card in collections over $500



We currently do not except SEC8

$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



Tenant is required to have liability insurance through Cordia Management, or renters insurance through your own provider. Tenants with pets requires renters insurance. (Must provide proof of insurance).



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,425

