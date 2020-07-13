All apartments in Redan
5874 Marbut Road

5874 Marbut Road · No Longer Available
Location

5874 Marbut Road, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house was just finished up by our contractors! The modern gray paint and new vinyl plank flooring opens up this home for any decor. As you walk up to the house you'll notice the rocking chair front porch makes for an inviting place to spend the summer evening's. The living room and bonus room both feature wainscoting around the walls as an elegant addition. The modern kitchen comes with the refrigerator and stove and dishwasher and opens up into the dining area - perfect for entertaining while cooking. In addition to all of this, the home also features washer / dryer hook-ups. This house is ready to move into right away, so be sure to check it out ASAP!

This property is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment. Simply copy the link below to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience or call 404-491-8833 to register or call Shay Crawford for more information.

Our renter criteria include:
1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments
2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!
3. No pending FELONIES,Sexual, Violent Felonies
4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =1325.00 your take home pay must be $3,975.00)
6. All lease is 1 yr with an option of 24 months
7.Must be 18 to apply
8.No credit card in collections over $500

We currently do not except SEC8
$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18

Tenant is required to have liability insurance through Cordia Management, or renters insurance through your own provider. Tenants with pets requires renters insurance. (Must provide proof of insurance).

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,425
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5874 Marbut Road have any available units?
5874 Marbut Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5874 Marbut Road have?
Some of 5874 Marbut Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5874 Marbut Road currently offering any rent specials?
5874 Marbut Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5874 Marbut Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5874 Marbut Road is pet friendly.
Does 5874 Marbut Road offer parking?
No, 5874 Marbut Road does not offer parking.
Does 5874 Marbut Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5874 Marbut Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5874 Marbut Road have a pool?
No, 5874 Marbut Road does not have a pool.
Does 5874 Marbut Road have accessible units?
No, 5874 Marbut Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5874 Marbut Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5874 Marbut Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5874 Marbut Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5874 Marbut Road does not have units with air conditioning.
