All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 5741 Dorian Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5741 Dorian Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5741 Dorian Court

5741 Dorian Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5741 Dorian Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
garage
3 Bedroom in Lithonia - Family room, dining area, kitchen with granite counter top.
Hardwood flooring
upper level: three bedrooms.
lower level: Living room, laundry room, bonus.
garage converted into an entertainment room.
corner lot and lawn service included

----
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2612092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5741 Dorian Court have any available units?
5741 Dorian Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5741 Dorian Court have?
Some of 5741 Dorian Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5741 Dorian Court currently offering any rent specials?
5741 Dorian Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5741 Dorian Court pet-friendly?
No, 5741 Dorian Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5741 Dorian Court offer parking?
Yes, 5741 Dorian Court offers parking.
Does 5741 Dorian Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5741 Dorian Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5741 Dorian Court have a pool?
No, 5741 Dorian Court does not have a pool.
Does 5741 Dorian Court have accessible units?
No, 5741 Dorian Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5741 Dorian Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5741 Dorian Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5741 Dorian Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5741 Dorian Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College