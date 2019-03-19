5741 Dorian Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry garage

3 Bedroom in Lithonia - Family room, dining area, kitchen with granite counter top.

Hardwood flooring

upper level: three bedrooms.

lower level: Living room, laundry room, bonus.

garage converted into an entertainment room.

corner lot and lawn service included



For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2612092)