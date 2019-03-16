5617 Saint Thomas Drive

Amenities

Warm & Inviting Ranch for IMMEDIATE Move-In!! Call today to view!!! - ***NEW LISTING*** ***CALL TODAY TO VIEW*** ***MOVE-IN READY***

**********************Ready for FEBRUARY/March Move-In!!!!*********************



Charming 3bdr/2bath Ranch home with quiet charm throughout!! This home features a beautiful, completely renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, new appliances, cabinets, and flooring. All of the bathrooms have stately updated features, and the master bathroom offers a stand up shower. It also offers a very attractive living room with vaulted ceilings and a stacked stone fireplace, the living room opens up to the dining area with sliding glass doors leading to the huge and level fenced backyard that's lovely for entertaining as well as relaxing. This home MUST be seen to be appreciated! This home is zoned for Dekalb County Elementary (Panola Way), Middle (Redan), High (Lithonia). You will be minutes away from schools, shopping, Hwy I20, and Stone Crest Mall. The full security with motion detector, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch feature, is monthly monitoring and paid by the landlord and included in the rent. This Gem Won't Last LONG at this price!! Call 770-624-0305 today to schedule a viewing.



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.

Send emails of interest to:

Kimberly@granvillemanagement.net.

****Viewings are mainly scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm, with the possibility of evening and weekend hours. The listings go very FAST!!! So, Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****



