5541 Marbut Forest Way

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub carpet

Check out this dreamy home, 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with nice size garden tub , walk in master bedroom closet, new carpeting and vinyl and fresh neutral paint. We also include the stove dishwasher and Refrigerator/ If your tired of getting wet just pull into your large 1 car garage, This home is near schools and parks along with a grocery store. It's nice and clean and ready for you to move in and hang the pictures. The living room has a decorative fireplace, and a dining space at the other end. Bring a picture for the kitchen too, along with all the pots and pans.



This house is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment anytime between 8AM - 8PM. Simply go to the website listed below or call 404-491-8833 to register. Then enjoy your tour!



For more info contact Shay, a Cordia Management leasing agent, by text or phone at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria which includes:



1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account

2. NO EVICTIONS AT ALL OR FELONY'S

3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =$1098.00 your take home pay must be $3,294.00)

5. Must sign a 2 year rental lease

6. Must be 18 to apply

7.Online Rent Payment Required

8.No credit card collections over 500.00

9.No recent car repossessions



We currently do not except SEC8

$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,098, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1200, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.