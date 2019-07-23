All apartments in Redan
Redan, GA
5372 Tracey Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:08 PM

5372 Tracey Drive

5372 Tracey Drive · No Longer Available
Redan
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

5372 Tracey Drive, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will love all of the updates that this home features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just an impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com.
Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5372 Tracey Drive have any available units?
5372 Tracey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5372 Tracey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5372 Tracey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5372 Tracey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5372 Tracey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5372 Tracey Drive offer parking?
No, 5372 Tracey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5372 Tracey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5372 Tracey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5372 Tracey Drive have a pool?
No, 5372 Tracey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5372 Tracey Drive have accessible units?
No, 5372 Tracey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5372 Tracey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5372 Tracey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5372 Tracey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5372 Tracey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
