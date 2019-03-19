All apartments in Redan
5322 Scarbrough Round
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5322 Scarbrough Round

5322 Scarbrough Round · No Longer Available
Redan
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

5322 Scarbrough Round, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
A total renovation with stylish and modern fixtures! This lovely home has 4 spacious bedrooms, and 3 baths. The living room has new flooring, and plenty of windows for natural lighting. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinetry for storage. There are French doors off the dining area to go outdoors to the back yard. This home with a new large Master with full en suite bath and walk-in closet. Washer and dryer included and a 2 car attached garage makes this a great choice for you and your family. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4548787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

