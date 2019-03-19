5322 Scarbrough Round

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

A total renovation with stylish and modern fixtures! This lovely home has 4 spacious bedrooms, and 3 baths. The living room has new flooring, and plenty of windows for natural lighting. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinetry for storage. There are French doors off the dining area to go outdoors to the back yard. This home with a new large Master with full en suite bath and walk-in closet. Washer and dryer included and a 2 car attached garage makes this a great choice for you and your family. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4548787)