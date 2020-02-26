All apartments in Redan
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:58 PM

5302 Kinsdale Lane

5302 Kinsdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5302 Kinsdale Lane, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 Kinsdale Lane have any available units?
5302 Kinsdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5302 Kinsdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5302 Kinsdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 Kinsdale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5302 Kinsdale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5302 Kinsdale Lane offer parking?
No, 5302 Kinsdale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5302 Kinsdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5302 Kinsdale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 Kinsdale Lane have a pool?
No, 5302 Kinsdale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5302 Kinsdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 5302 Kinsdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5302 Kinsdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5302 Kinsdale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5302 Kinsdale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5302 Kinsdale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
