Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT:

https://renter.rently.com/properties/596237



Elicia | LEO

elicia@leoprimeproperties.com

678-685-9932



This home features (4) bedrooms with hardwoods and ceramic tile. A great family room downstairs or make it a playroom for the kids. All appliances included (fridge, oven, washer/dryer, dishwasher). It also features a fenced in backyard and deck.

Contact us to schedule a showing.