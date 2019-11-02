All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 4936 Terrace Green Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
4936 Terrace Green Way
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

4936 Terrace Green Way

4936 Terrace Green Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4936 Terrace Green Way, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4936 Terrace Green Way, Stone Mountain,GA 30088 **NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME

Availability: Ready Now!!

Spacious 2-story home with beautiful entry foyer, formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace, kitchen with lots of cabinets, refrigerator, range hood, gas stove, dishwasher, breakfast area, and half bath. Master Bedroom has another fireplace and connects to an open Master Bath with soaking tub and separate shower. There are three additional bedrooms, full bath, and laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. There is a 2-car side entry garage. Convenient to shopping, schools & restaurants.

Directions: I-20 East to Exit 68 (Wesley Chapel North), then right on S. Hairston, right on Woodway Drive, then take Biffle Road to Terrace Green Way.

Elementary: Woodridge
Middle: Miller Grove
High: Miller Grove

Built 1986 Approx. 2,391 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4936 Terrace Green Way have any available units?
4936 Terrace Green Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 4936 Terrace Green Way have?
Some of 4936 Terrace Green Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4936 Terrace Green Way currently offering any rent specials?
4936 Terrace Green Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4936 Terrace Green Way pet-friendly?
No, 4936 Terrace Green Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 4936 Terrace Green Way offer parking?
Yes, 4936 Terrace Green Way offers parking.
Does 4936 Terrace Green Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4936 Terrace Green Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4936 Terrace Green Way have a pool?
No, 4936 Terrace Green Way does not have a pool.
Does 4936 Terrace Green Way have accessible units?
No, 4936 Terrace Green Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4936 Terrace Green Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4936 Terrace Green Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4936 Terrace Green Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4936 Terrace Green Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRedan 3 Bedroom Apartments
Redan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedan Dog Friendly Apartments
Redan Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAWatkinsville, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College