Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) ***



What a cute house! The house offers a private terrace in the back, a big yard, trimmed landscaping, fresh paint, and it is located in a nice neighborhood! It also has a two-car garage, hardwood floors in the living room and kitchen, and a huge master closet!



Professionally managed by Aramis Realty.