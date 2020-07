Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready! This beautiful town home features spacious family room, eat in kitchen with black appliance package, patio for entertaining, and plush carpet. Master features garden tub and walk in closet. This home is priced to move FAST. Don't miss out, call TODAY!! This home is not participating in the Housing Choice Voucher Program. Â