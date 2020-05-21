All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 2335 Phillips Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2335 Phillips Road
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:44 PM

2335 Phillips Road

2335 Phillips Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2335 Phillips Road, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***Available Now***
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features great space and comfort for all! Enjoy the covered front entry and rear private patio backyard, stainless steel kitchen appliances and tiled bathrooms. Hurry to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Lithonia High School

Middle school: Lithonia Middle School

Elementary school: Panola Way Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 Phillips Road have any available units?
2335 Phillips Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2335 Phillips Road currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Phillips Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Phillips Road pet-friendly?
No, 2335 Phillips Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2335 Phillips Road offer parking?
No, 2335 Phillips Road does not offer parking.
Does 2335 Phillips Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 Phillips Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Phillips Road have a pool?
No, 2335 Phillips Road does not have a pool.
Does 2335 Phillips Road have accessible units?
No, 2335 Phillips Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Phillips Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2335 Phillips Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2335 Phillips Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2335 Phillips Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College