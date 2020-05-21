2335 Phillips Road

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

***Available Now***

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features great space and comfort for all! Enjoy the covered front entry and rear private patio backyard, stainless steel kitchen appliances and tiled bathrooms. Hurry to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown



High school: Lithonia High School



Middle school: Lithonia Middle School



Elementary school: Panola Way Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.